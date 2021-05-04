Shakti Kapoor, scared to see the rising havoc of the corona epidemic, said- Now death is coming closer

In the second wave of Corona, cases are increasing day by day. Millions of people are exposed to this virus every day. Thousands of people are dying every day. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor is heartbroken after seeing such condition of the country. Now he finds it very strange to go on social media and watch news channels. Shakti Kapoor has been living at home for a long time, he rarely leaves home due to an epidemic. Shakti Kapoor said- It has been very difficult in the last year. Death is close now.

Earlier people used to say that it is going to die, it is going to die and it used to take ten years. Now people are dying like flies. What is death now? It is very easy now. I just heard that the friend’s brother was taken to the hospital in the morning and he did not stay in the evening. You cannot predict it. Shakti Kapoor further said- The situation is getting out of hand. He has taken both doses of the vaccine and is asking people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. They believe that this problem can be avoided by vaccination.

Shakti Kapoor told that my daughter Shraddha has recently returned from Israel and told that she is not wearing any mask there. The government has vaccinated 85–90 percent of the people. He is leading a healthy life and is walking around comfortably. It is not that our country cannot fight this virus. We all vaccinate when we can. I know we have a very large population. Shakti Kapoor said that if seen, people’s thinking pulls them back.

The attitude of the people is such that what will be seen will happen. This is why the second wave is so dangerous. I have heard that this wave has become more serious, some people are saying that it has spread in the air, if it is then we do not know what is going to happen next and when it will end. Shakti Kapoor raised questions about the elections and rallies taking place in several states. He said- these things have made the situation worse. We could have avoided this situation by postponing such things. I get angry why elections are being held. Can’t postpone them?