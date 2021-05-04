Shakti Kapoor’s heart broken after seeing such condition of the country, said- ‘Vaccine is necessary’

Who does not know Shakti Kapoor, who won the hearts of the people with his brilliant acting in Bollywood today. Shakti Kapoor has made a place in the hearts of people by becoming a villain. In such a situation, he has recently expressed his views on the situation in the country. He says that he is heartbroken. In fact, he told a website, “Now it is very strange to go on social media and watch news channels.”

At the same time, talking about Shakti Kapoor, he has been living at home for a long time. During the interview, he said, “The situation is getting out of hand. I have taken both doses of the vaccine and am asking people to get the vaccine as soon as possible. This problem can be avoided by getting vaccinated. ” Without this. He said, “My daughter Shraddha has just returned from Israel and she said that no one wears masks there.” 85–90 percent of the people have been vaccinated by the government. He is leading a healthy life and is walking around comfortably. It is not that our country cannot fight this virus. We can do this when we all get the vaccine. I know that our population is very high. ”

He added, “If we look at it, people’s thinking pulls them back. Our attitude is that it will be seen, that will happen. This is the reason why the second wave is so dangerous. I have heard that the wave has become more severe, with some saying that it has spread into the air. “At the same time, Shakti Kapoor questioned the elections and rallies to be held in many states.

He said, “These things have made the situation worse. By postponing such things, we could have prevented this situation from getting out of hand. I get angry why elections are being held. Can’t they be postponed? In the second wave? Corona cases are increasing day by day. Millions of people are getting affected by the virus every day. Thousands of people are dying every day. “Shakti Kapoor is known for her outspoken statements.”