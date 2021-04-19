LATEST

Shakti Reveals Garv’s Truth To Pratigya

Pratigya 2 Today's Latest Written Episode 19th April 2021: Shakti Reveals Garv's Truth To Pratigya



The episode of Pratigya 2 begins with Pratigya itself. She asks Sajjan Singh that why his gun is pointed at her. Krishna additionally comes however doesn’t say something. Later, Shakti arrives and asks Pratigya what shocked her. He tells her that it was her son who murdered the son of Balwant. Pratigya doesn’t imagine Shakti’s phrases. All of the sudden, she remembers how Krshna used to guard him and at all times hid one thing from her. Pratigya asks Krishna if Shakti is saying the reality or not.

She questions him if he had the information of this from the start and he purposely hid the reality from her. Krishna refrains himself from uttering a single phrase and appears at Sajjan as an alternative. Pratigya can’t imagine that everybody within the household had identified about her son being concerned in an accident apart from her. She continues that they need to have instructed her as she is the mom. Later, she hugs Garv.

Pratigya then asks Kriti if she knew this as properly. Kriti stays silent. Pratigya understands that everybody fooled her. She falls on the bottom and cries. Pratigya questions Krishna if that’s the reason why he did the issues earlier. Krishna nods.  Krishna tells Pratigya that no matter he did was for the sake of Garv. Komal speaks that they solely needed to guard Garv and nothing else and that if they’d knowledgeable her then it may need put Garv in additional hassle.

Komal continues to say that Pratigya believes in equality and if they’d instructed her then she should have forgotten her bond with Garv and would have made certain that he will get the punishment. She says that she knew that Pratigya will select regulation over Garv and that’s the explanation why nobody instructed her something. Pratigya says that also, they may have instructed her. Sajjan Singh says that if she is Garv’s mom then why her personal son didn’t inform her something and went to Krishna.

Sajjan Singh warns Pratigya to avoid the case as he’ll deal with it utterly. Pratigya says that all of them simply made him an outsider in such a brief span of time. She says that Garv is only a little one and he can not kill anybody. She tells the household that she’s going to go to court docket and can show that Garv is just not a killer and is harmless. Will Pratigya show Garv harmless within the coming episodes? Watch Pratigya 2 to search out out.


