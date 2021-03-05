Shakuntala Devi full movie Download online to watch Leaked | Vidya Balan starrer leaked

As we all know Shakuntala Devi, the biopic named after her was set to hit theaters on May 8, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the creators decided to go for an online release . The film began streaming on Amazon Prime from July 31, 2020.

But soon after its release on the TheMiracleTech platform, Amazon Prime, the film was illegally copied by piracy sites and made available for online download and viewing. These sites got instant traffic because people wanted to watch it for free instead of buying premium.

About the film

The film is about the life of Shakuntala Devi, an Indian writer and mental calculator as a human computer. The film stars Vidya Balan with Shakuntala Devi, Jishu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and others.

The film is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani and directed by Anu Menon. Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra produced the film under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India and Genius TMTs Production.

Appeal to our readers

As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, economic activity in the country and the world as a whole is now at an all-time low. And the film industry is most affected by the virus. Buying premium subscriptions and watching movies on Amazon Prime will definitely help the film industry in these troubled times.

We appeal to all our readers to watch the film on Amazon Prime. This film will help the fraternity in these troubled times. We do not encourage Oracle Globe, Piracy, or Piracy websites. We appeal to our readers to do the same.