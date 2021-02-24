Shalini excited about Czech: Nithin – TheMiracleTech

Nithin entered into marriage with his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in July last year. His film with Chandrashekhar Yeleti is set for release on this Friday i.e. 26 February. As Czech Nithin will have his first film after getting married, his wife Shalini is a bundle of nerves about the film.

Shalini is really excited about the check. She is keeping her fingers crossed on the film’s outcome. For me, it is like any other film release. I did not plan to do this film after marriage. I had accepted the film before marriage. The film was delayed due to the lockdown. I am confident about the film. It is a content oriented film. It is going to be a special film in my career.

Nithin said that life is good after marriage. He says that he does not want to take his work home. He wants to maintain a simple private life at home.

“After Srinivas Kalyanam, I tasted three flop films. It was then that I decided to do a commercial film and a diaphy film. During Bhishma, I had agreed to check in with Chandrasekhar Yeleti Garu, who is an expert in doing various films. Unexpectedly, the lockdown has delayed our film, ”says Nithin.

“The Czech story is simple. This is Aditya’s journey. When Yeletti Garu told me the story, I loved the climax. The last 15 minutes of the film are the highlight of the check. The director’s mark is clearly seen at the end. The film will portray Nithin in a new way. Those who have seen the film so far have completely liked it. “

“Priya Prakash Varrier is new and innovative. He learned his dialogues quickly. She is good at acting. He performs well. I must thank Rakul Preet for accepting such a role without any songs or romantic scenes. She played the role with substance. All other actors have done a good job. Unfortunately, there is no reference to Pawan Kalyan Garu in Czech. Since it is a separate film, it is not possible to have any reference or photo. The film is prominently in jail. It revolves around a game of chess. “

Talking about his upcoming films, Nitin said, “Rang De has taken a good shape. Andhadhun remake is moving fast. Half the shooting of the film has been completed. After that, I will do Power Peta which will be a pioneering film in my career. I will play different age roles which are new and special. Shooting of the film will begin in May and will be made in two parts. “

