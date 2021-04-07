Shalini Sahay Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and Video

Shalini Sahay is an actress and model who works in movie, web series and music video. She started her career with theater artist and debuted herself with short film Spotless. Shalini Sahay also appears in web series Charmsukh, Red Light and PIMP.
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Name
|Sipu Sai
|Occupation
|Actress | Model
|Debut
|Spotless
|Personal Information
|Date of birth
|Age
|Birth place
|Ranchi, Jharkhand
|Current City
|Mumbai
|Current Address
|Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi | English
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Zodiac Sign
|Hobbies
|Acting | Travelling
|Height
|5 feet 4 inch
|Weight
|51 kg
|Skin Tone
|Fair
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Figure
|32-28-30
|Family
|Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Mother’s Name
|Not Known
|Brother’s Name
|Not Known
|Sister’s Name
|Not Known
|About Kids
|Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
|Marital Status
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Spouse Name
|Education and Award(s)
|Education
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|IMDB
|https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10096401/
|@ sahay3_shalini
|Official Website
|Favorites
|Favorite Actor
|Favorite Actress
|Favorite Sports
|Favorite Film
|Favorite Song
|Favorite Singer
|Favorite Car
|Favorite Bike
|Per Movie Charges
|Depend on work
Shalini Sahay movies, serial and web series
|Spotless
|Short Film
|Charmsukh
|Web Series
|PIMP
|Web Series
|Red Light
|Web Series
Unknown Facts About Shalini Sahay
- Shalini Sahay started her career as theater artist.
- Shalini Sahay associated with many OTT platform.
- Shalini Sahay performed in music video
Shalini Sahay Web series
Shalini Sahay web series Red Light
Tags : Shalini Sahay ActressShalini Sahay web seriesShalini Sahay photoShalini Sahay wallpaperShalini Sahay imageShalini Sahay movieShalini Sahay short filmShalini Sahay full episode free downloadShalini Sahay video watch onlineShalini Sahay newsShalini Sahay biographyShalini Sahay social mediaShalini Sahay YouTubeShalini Sahay InstagramShalini Sahay Facebook
.