Shalini Sahay Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and Video

Shalini Sahay Wiki Biography
Shalini Sahay Wiki Biography

Shalini Sahay is an actress and model who works in movie, web series and music video. She started her career with theater artist and debuted herself with short film Spotless. Shalini Sahay also appears in web series Charmsukh, Red Light and PIMP.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Name Sipu Sai
Occupation Actress | Model
Debut Spotless
Personal Information
Date of birth
Age
Birth place Ranchi, Jharkhand
Current City Mumbai
Current Address Mumbai
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English
Religion Hinduism
Zodiac Sign
Hobbies Acting | Travelling
Height 5 feet 4 inch
Weight 51 kg
Skin Tone Fair
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Figure 32-28-30
Family
Father’s Name Not Known
Mother’s Name Not Known
Brother’s Name Not Known
Sister’s Name Not Known
About Kids
Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
Marital Status Single
Marriage Day
Spouse Name
Education and Award(s)
Education
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10096401/
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram @ sahay3_shalini
Official Website
Favorites
Favorite Actor
Favorite Actress
Favorite Sports
Favorite Film
Favorite Song
Favorite Singer
Favorite Car
Favorite Bike
Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Shalini Sahay movies, serial and web series

Spotless Short Film
Charmsukh Web Series
PIMP Web Series
Red Light Web Series

Unknown Facts About Shalini Sahay

  • Shalini Sahay started her career as theater artist.
  • Shalini Sahay associated with many OTT platform.
  • Shalini Sahay performed in music video

Shalini Sahay Web series

Shalini Sahay web series Red Light

