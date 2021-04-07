Shalini Sahay Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos Age, Height and Video

Shalini Sahay is an actress and model who works in movie, web series and music video. She started her career with theater artist and debuted herself with short film Spotless. Shalini Sahay also appears in web series Charmsukh, Red Light and PIMP.

Bio / Wiki Nick Name Sipu Sai Occupation Actress | Model Debut Spotless Personal Information Date of birth Age Birth place Ranchi, Jharkhand Current City Mumbai Current Address Mumbai Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Hobbies Acting | Travelling Height 5 feet 4 inch Weight 51 kg Skin Tone Fair Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Figure 32-28-30 Family Father’s Name Not Known Mother’s Name Not Known Brother’s Name Not Known Sister’s Name Not Known About Kids Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status Marital Status Single Marriage Day Spouse Name Education and Award(s) Education Award(s) Social media Wikipedia IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10096401/ Facebook Twitter Instagram @ sahay3_shalini Official Website Favorites Favorite Actor Favorite Actress Favorite Sports Favorite Film Favorite Song Favorite Singer Favorite Car Favorite Bike Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Shalini Sahay movies, serial and web series

Spotless Short Film Charmsukh Web Series PIMP Web Series Red Light Web Series

Unknown Facts About Shalini Sahay

Shalini Sahay started her career as theater artist.

Shalini Sahay associated with many OTT platform.