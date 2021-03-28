Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Cleavage In The Latest Photos, Fans Says ‘Bindi Suits You’

Shama Sikander Hot Avatar: On Sunday, Indian television actress Shama Sikander put in fire on the internet with her latest pictures. Shama Sikander flaunts her cleavage skin in her latest social media photos where fans were really amazed at the boldness of the actress and also said that ” Bindi suits you”. Watch out for the viral pics.

Indian actress who is best recognized for her lead roles in TV series like Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003-2005) and groundbreaking web content like the short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires, Shama Sikander made headlines on the internet with her new glamorous photos. The actress can be seen wearing a very trendy front open deep cut which shows off her cleavage skin flauntingly in black color dress outfit, with a black small bindi on her pretty face.

The actress poses in many “Sunday Mood” for pictures. Watch out her Instagram post:

Her fans really liked the pictures where they wrote “Pretty”, “Hotty”… etc type comments with hearts, kisses emojis.

With 2.1 million fan followers on Instagram, Shama also has 123K followers on Twitter. The actress has really a large fan following.

Shama Sikander Latest Photos (Source: Instagram / shamasikander)

Meanwhile, days ago the television actress also shared a video post in bikini whose captions as ” It’s getting reeeaalllyy hot in here… can’t wait to dip into the ocean…”

Sikander’s sex appeal has been pulled up on by many sources, focusing on her fitness regimen, diet, and style sense.

Talking about her work front, Shama Sikander was last seen in 2019’s Bypass Road movie, on Television in Baal Veer (A SAB Tv Show). In 2020 she was seen in “Majnu Remix” music video.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.