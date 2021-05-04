Shama Sikander reveals if she has ever gone under the knife

Ardent followers of our stars from TV industry often pursue them for revealing if they have ever gone under the knife to enhance their skills. Actor Shama Sikander who has been on the tube for several years now but over these years, she has been constantly trolled and slammed for having gone through plastic surgery and other treatments for body modification.

She hasn’t entirely talked about it yet but she opened up on the same recently in an interview with ETimes TV. She said, “There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don’t know why people say I got plastic surgery done, when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me.”

She added, “I work out right, I eat right and I meditate, so the change on my skin is also because of this. People didn’t see me for so many years when I had gone out of the industry and was going through depression. I have taken botox treatment but that doesn’t come under the category of a corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife. At the same time, people shouldn’t be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don’t understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice on a regular basis. That helps me keep calm.”

For recent work offers and her vision of acting, Sikander said, “I used to get so many offers for saas-bahu shows. But I am a very modern girl, who’s kind of a rebel, and so I don’t see myself as a bahu in a TV serial. My father has brought me up like a son. I wanted to be part of action shows, or modern day stories. I never wanted to do regressive shows on TV. I never wanted people to like me because I am playing the role of a demure bahu who is all the time wearing a sari. With all due respect to all the actresses doing that kind of roles, my mental frame was not like that. I am an artist who wants to do good work, the medium doesn’t matter.”