Shamili Sukumar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Shamili Sukumar was born on 10 May 1991. She was born and bought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Shamili has completed her Schoolings and Degree in the same town. She completed her bachelor’s degree in BSc ISM. She acted in various serials such as Vani Rani, Pasamalar, Ponnunjal etc., and She began her career at the age of 20. She gained name and fame for her role as Revathi in Ponnunjal Serial.
Shamili Sukumar Biography
|Name
|Shamili sukumar
|Real Name
|Shamili
|Nickname
|Shamili Rajkumar
|Profession
|Model and Actress
|Date of Birth
|10 May 1991
|Age
|30 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Sukumar
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Rajkumar
|Husband
|Rajkumar
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|B.Sc ISM
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Madras University, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shamily.sukumar/
Twitter: Yet to be Updated
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shamilirajkumar/
Shamili Serials
Here is the comeplete serials list of actress Shamili Rajkumar,
- Thendral
- Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval
- Valli
- UthiriPookal
- Ponnunjal
- Mappillai
- Saravanan Meenatchi
- Nalla Neram
- Siva Ragasiyam
- Priyasaki
- Vani Rani
- Poove poochudava
