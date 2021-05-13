ENTERTAINMENT

Shamili Sukumar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Shamili Sukumar was born on 10 May 1991. She was born and bought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Shamili has completed her Schoolings and Degree in the same town. She completed her bachelor’s degree in BSc ISM. She acted in various serials such as Vani Rani, Pasamalar, Ponnunjal etc., and She began her career at the age of 20. She gained name and fame for her role as Revathi in Ponnunjal Serial.

Shamili sukumar

Shamili Sukumar Biography

Name Shamili sukumar
Real Name Shamili
Nickname Shamili Rajkumar
Profession Model and Actress
Date of Birth 10 May 1991
Age 30 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Sukumar
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Rajkumar
Husband Rajkumar
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification B.Sc ISM
School Yet to be updated
College Madras University, Chennai
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shamily.sukumar/

Twitter: Yet to be Updated

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shamilirajkumar/

Shamili Serials

Here is the comeplete serials list of actress Shamili Rajkumar,

  • Thendral
  • Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval
  • Valli
  • UthiriPookal
  • Ponnunjal
  • Mappillai
  • Saravanan Meenatchi
  • Nalla Neram
  • Siva Ragasiyam
  • Priyasaki
  • Vani Rani
  • Poove poochudava

Check out the latest photos of serial actress Shamili,

Shamili Rajkumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar
Shamili sukumar

Related Items:

Most Popular

85
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
61
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
46
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top