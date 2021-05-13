Shamili Sukumar Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Shamili Sukumar was born on 10 May 1991. She was born and bought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Shamili has completed her Schoolings and Degree in the same town. She completed her bachelor’s degree in BSc ISM. She acted in various serials such as Vani Rani, Pasamalar, Ponnunjal etc., and She began her career at the age of 20. She gained name and fame for her role as Revathi in Ponnunjal Serial.

Shamili Sukumar Biography

Name Shamili sukumar Real Name Shamili Nickname Shamili Rajkumar Profession Model and Actress Date of Birth 10 May 1991 Age 30 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Sukumar

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Married Affairs/Boyfriends Rajkumar Husband Rajkumar Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification B.Sc ISM School Yet to be updated College Madras University, Chennai Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shamily.sukumar/

Twitter: Yet to be Updated

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shamilirajkumar/

Shamili Serials

Here is the comeplete serials list of actress Shamili Rajkumar,

Thendral

Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval

Valli

UthiriPookal

Ponnunjal

Mappillai

Saravanan Meenatchi

Nalla Neram

Siva Ragasiyam

Priyasaki

Vani Rani

Poove poochudava

Check out the latest photos of serial actress Shamili,