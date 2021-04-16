Shamrock FC Returns With Back-To-Back, Full-Capacity Events

After a quick hiatus as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Shamrock Combating Championships is making up for misplaced time with back-to-back combat nights at Ameristar On line casino Resort Spa St. Charles, with Shamrock FC 329 on June 25, and 330 on June 26.

Full-capacity attendance is permitted for each occasions.

Battle bulletins shall be made within the close to future.

The promotion’s founder Jesse Finney: “We couldn’t presumably be extra excited to be again in motion, delivering back-to-back, full-capacity Shamrock FC occasions at Ameristar On line casino Resort Spa St. Charles. After internet hosting greater than 300 MMA occasions across the nation over the course of greater than 20 years, we actually imagine the Shamrock FC combat night time expertise is in contrast to anything on the planet. It was essential that we wait till the present was open and secure to all followers, as a result of our followers play an enormous position within the expertise. We’re thrilled to reward everybody’s persistence with two wonderful combat playing cards. Keep tuned for some very thrilling bulletins; Shamrock FC is again!”

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com

– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out alone and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my purpose of telling tales that might in any other case go untold. We satisfaction ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.

– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Critically….. I watch lots of motion pictures.