Shanaya Kapoor brutally trolled for her debut ramp walk, netizen say ‘are you trying to be Gigi Hadid’ | People News

NEW DELHI: Before hitting the big screens with her Bollywood debut ‘Bedhadak’, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor marked her ramp debut at the star-studded Lakme Fashion Show. Shanaya turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s show, along with ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She wore a fitted gown with cut-out detailing and sequin-work, sparkling in shades of blue, black and purple. Siddhant flaunted a long coat featuring geometric designs, paired with pants in matching shades of black and purple.

Her debut ramp walk has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped a series of pictures of herself from the glamorous event on Saturday.

While her friends, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with…