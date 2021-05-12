ENTERTAINMENT

Shanaya Kapoor will soon be stepping into Bollywood with this film, know what will happen to the father’s reaction to the bold scenes

Avatar

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Recently, producer-director Karan Johar has announced the launch of Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood. Since then, he has been a frequent subject of discussion. Now Maheep Kapoor, mother of Shanaya Kapoor, has talked about him, which is being talked about a lot.

Maheep Kapoor recently gave an interview to the English website. Meanwhile, he had a lengthy conversation about his Bollywood debut with daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor was told that Sanjay Kapoor would react when Shanaya Kapoor kissing and doing bold scenes in the film. He has answered this question differently.

Maheep Kapoor said, “Even though Sanjay may be surprised, he cannot interfere in the daughter’s career at all.” Maheep Kapoor has said that ‘Sanjay Kapoor should feel from what I am seeing, oh my God, but if it is a matter of work, then he is not going to say anything and keep calm.’ There has been a lot of discussion about Maheep Kapoor’s statement. According to media reports, Shanaya Kapoor is going to make her Bollywood debut soon.

It was reported by producer-director Karan Johar recently. Karan recently started a talent management company which also included Shanaya Kapoor. Karan calls it DK Squad. Karan Johar shared a picture of Shanaya Kapoor on her official Instagram and announced the launch in Bollywood. Karan wrote with some sensitive photos of Shanaya’s photoshoot – Welcome to DCA Squad Shanaya.

