Shanaya Katwe Arrested for Her Brother Murder Check images Videos Wiki & Bio

Shanaya Katwe Arrested for Her Brother Murder Check images Videos Wiki & Bio

Probably the most outstanding Kannada Actress, Shanaya Katwe arrested for her personal brother homicide. Shanaya is a well known actress in Kannada Business who has gained reputation for his commendable work in motion pictures. Lately, the information is coming associated to her and her brother that she bought her brother killed by her boyfriend on April 09. Her boyfriend killed her brother brutally. Her brother was 32 years outdated whose identify is Rakesh Katwe. He was killed by her sister’s boyfriend named Niyazahemd Katigar. He didn’t hyperlink up with Tv Business and was not a recognized persona. On this article, we are going to inform you all particulars associated to this case.

In response to the reviews, Rakesh’s homicide befell on April 09, 2021, in their very own home. First, he was throttled to loss of life. After a day, the actress’s boyfriend dissected the physique into items and threw his physique items into totally different areas of the town. Shanaya’s boyfriend did all this together with his few mates. Nevertheless, the actress went to Hubbali for selling her upcoming film. Shanaya has been arrested on April 22 (Thursday) and now she was in Judicial custody. Rakesh’s sliced head was discovered within the forest space of Devaragudihal and the remaining components of his physique have been discovered within the different areas of Hubbali.

Shanaya is an Indian Mannequin and a Kannada movie actress. Her first movie is Idam Premam Jeevanam in 2018. The yr, she appeared in an grownup comedy-based film titled “Ondu Ghanteya Kathe” through which many common actors are featured. When the cops begin the investigation of the case, they bought to that Shanaya is linked with this homicide case and after that, Hubbali Rural Police arrested her on Thursday. After the investigation, the police arrest the 4 suspects whose names are Niyazahemed Katigar aged 21, Altaf Mulla aged 24, Toushif Channapur aged 21, Aman Giraniwale aged 19. After that, in addition they catch three extra folks related to this homicide case.

In response to sources, Katigar took this large step as a result of Shanaya’s brother was against their relationship. The police are nonetheless investigating the entire case and making an attempt their finest to get the accused punished. For now, we now have these particulars about this, each time we catch one thing else associated to this case, we are going to let you recognize on the identical until then keep related with us for extra newest updates.

