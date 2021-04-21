Shane Buechele, QB, SMU – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Though we’re set to see a historic quarterback class on this yr’s draft, outdoors the 5 potential first-round signal-callers, there’s lots of uncertainty on the place. One of many passers within the combine to be a later-round choice within the 2021 NFL Draft is Shane Buechele. As soon as the following huge hope for the Texas Longhorns, can he translate a prolific two-year profession because the SMU quarterback into listening to his identify referred to as in Cleveland?

Shane Buechele NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Quarterback

Faculty: Southern Methodist

Present Yr: Redshirt-Senior

Peak: 6’0 1/2″

Weight: 212 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Shane Buechele Scouting Report

Positives: Texas switch who was a productive quarterback at SMU the previous two seasons. Mentally sharp, correct, and shows the power to put passes the place solely his receivers could make the reception. Successfully instructions the offense, reveals endurance within the pocket, and buys time for wideouts. Sells the ball fakes, shows a way of timing on throws, and doesn’t have receivers ready for the move to reach.

Sits within the pocket till the final second, doesn’t make adversarial selections below the push, and stays poised. Aggressive and at all times accountable for the state of affairs. Shows sufficient mobility to flee the push and elude defenders. Does a great job defending the soccer. Places air below deep passes and offers receivers an opportunity to return away with the throw. Scans the sphere, goes by means of progressions, and stays with the motion.

Negatives: Lacks the deep arm and can’t drive throws. Passes are likely to die within the air. Lacks a fast launch and has an elongated throwing movement.

Evaluation: Buechele was a terrific faculty quarterback and has nice wherewithal for the place, however he lacks next-level bodily expertise. His best worth may very well be as an additional set of eyes on the sidelines.

Shane Buechele Participant Profile

From a younger age, it appeared inevitable that Buechele would turn into an athlete. His father, Steve, was an 11-year MLB veteran, whereas his brother performed at a excessive stage for Oklahoma. Shane himself had his days on the diamond, however he excelled with a soccer in his hand. Throughout his enjoying profession at Lamar Excessive Faculty, he was a three-time All-District and two-time All-State honoree.

Incomes All-State recognition within the state of Texas isn’t any small feat. Nevertheless, Buechele was no strange highschool quarterback. Ranked because the quantity three dual-threat QB within the 2016 recruiting class, he threw for six,739 yards and 73 touchdowns at Lamar. Moreover, he flashed his skill together with his legs, racking up 1,805 yards and 21 touchdowns on the bottom.

A four-star recruit, Buechele earned double-digit presents, with many coming from in-state. Though household ties to Oklahoma led to the assumption that he would turn into a Sooner, he landed on the opposite aspect of the Crimson River Rivalry with the College of Texas.

Buechele’s faculty soccer profession at Texas

The Longhorns have been aggressive of their seek for a quarterback, extending 11 scholarship presents to gamers on the place. As such, it was no shock that Buechele got here in because the instant starter. He didn’t merely are available and begin for the Longhorns, both. He tore up the report books as a real freshman.

In simply beginning the season opener, he grew to become the primary Texas freshman QB to take action since 1944. His 2,958 passing yards accrued within the 2016 season was a freshman report for this system. Along with his 21 passing touchdowns, his passing yardage helped contribute to him receiving an honorable point out for Massive 12 Offensive Freshman of the Yr.

Regardless of his success, the hunt to search out the following nice Texas signal-caller shifted focus to Sam Ehlinger. Though Buechele performed in 9 video games with 7 begins in 2017, he started to cede enjoying time to Ehlinger. Making practically 180 fewer passing makes an attempt than the earlier yr, he threw for simply 1,405 yards and seven touchdowns.

Transferring to be the beginning quarterback at SMU

The writing was on the wall heading into his junior season. Buechele noticed motion in simply two video games in reduction of the injured Ehlinger. Though he led the workforce with spectacular performances — 30/44 passing, 273 yards, and a pair of touchdowns — he entered the switch portal on the finish of the 2018 season.

SMU was one of many unique groups that attempted to safe Buechele’s signature out of Lamar. As a graduate switch, he could be eligible to start out instantly within the 2019 season.

It turned out to be an impressed transfer for each the quarterback and program. Making 13 begins in his first season at SMU, Buechele reprised his position as a record-breaker. His 3,929 passing yards lead the AAC and broke the SMU single-season report. The identical may very well be stated for his 34 touchdowns in 2019. His 6 passing touchdowns in opposition to Temple set the single-game report. Unsurprisingly, he earned first-team All-AAC honors upon the conclusion of the season.

Regardless of the disrupted 2020 faculty soccer season, Buechele continued his dominance of the convention. In three fewer video games, he nonetheless accounted for 3,095 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. With the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, the SMU quarterback obtained invitations to the Shrine Bowl and Hula Bowl.

Shane Buechele’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

After a productive faculty soccer profession, does the SMU quarterback have what it takes to be chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft? He’s an clever passer who combines intelligence and accuracy to make few errors. Buechele additionally has a component of mobility that may assist him evade stress within the pocket. That being stated, he lacks the requisite arm to be a perennial starter within the NFL.

He’s demonstrated that he can command an offense, and that will see a workforce use a late-round choose within the 2021 NFL Draft on him. Some groups that match Buechele’s skillset embrace the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

