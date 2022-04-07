Shane Lowry agrees to Wayflyer deal ahead of 2022 Masters

SportBusiness is the most trusted global intelligence service, providing unparalleled news, analysis, data, consulting and events.
SBG Company Limited
Park House, 116 Park Street,
London, W1K 6AF, UK
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7265 4100
E-mail: [email protected]
SportBusiness Group America, LLC
1001 Brickell Bay Drive, Suite 2402, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Phone: +1 305 470 2483
E-mail: [email protected]
SportBusiness Group Asia Pte Ltd
3 Temasek Avenue, Centennial Tower #18-01, Singapore 039190
Phone: +65 6797 6900
E-mail: [email protected]
Read Full News