Shane Lowry disappointed after up and down opening round

Shane Lowry’s wild Thursday ride disappointed him after a 1-over opening round at the Masters, saying it was the worst he could have considered.

Lowry erased a slow start to his seventh Masters with an eagle-birdie combination at numbers 13 and 14, coming into the raid for the first time, after only a sloppy double bogey to make it to par-5 15th. To give back together. He scored 73 runs in 1 over.