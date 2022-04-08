Shane Lowry disappointed after up and down opening round

Shane Lowry’s wild Thursday ride disappointed him after a 1-over opening round at the Masters, saying it was the worst he could have considered.
Lowry erased a slow start to his seventh Masters with an eagle-birdie combination at numbers 13 and 14, coming into the raid for the first time, after only a sloppy double bogey to make it to par-5 15th. To give back together. He scored 73 runs in 1 over.
“To be honest, I am a little disappointed seeing the way I handled the golf ball today; It wasn’t a great score,” Lowry said.
“Missed the fairway at first and other than that I was way down the middle of every fairway that went there and couldn’t position myself to score well. To be honest, my approach play was pretty good. It was horrific.”
