Shane Lowry disappointed after up and down opening round

Shane Lowry’s wild Thursday ride let him down after a 1-over opening round at the Masters, saying it was the worst he could consider.
Lowry erased a slow start to his seventh Masters with an eagle-birdie combination at numbers 13 and 14, coming into the raid for the first time, only to lay it on par-5 15th after a sloppy double bogey. To give back together. He scored 73 runs in 1 over.
“I’m a little disappointed to be honest looking at the way I drove the golf ball today; it wasn’t a great score,” Lowry said.
“Missed the fairway on the first and besides that I was pretty much down the middle of every fairway going a long way there and couldn’t put myself in a position to score well. To be honest, my approach play was pretty good. was terrible.”
