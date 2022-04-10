Scotty Scheffler may not be facing a more difficult day in his career than Sunday’s final round of the 86th Masters, and not just because he built up a lead so failure to close is an upset (end of day) By the time, what had happened was the seven-stroke edge was reduced to three). Scheffler is 25 years old and the spurts she’s made on the PGA Tour — her first three wins in her last five starts — are so recent that the waves are yet to settle. Yet a major championship, especially this major championship, is on a different order of magnitude than his previous victories. Tests are no more rigorous than they are next.

For one of Scheffler’s (admittedly distant) followers, though, Sunday won’t be her most intimidating test…