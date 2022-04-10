Shane Lowry in X-Rated Masters Rent in Caddy – Was af****** s*** yardage’

Shane Lowry didn’t hide his anger at caddy Brian ‘Bo’ Martin on Saturday after he failed his lay-up shot as he struggled to stay in contention. masters,

Lowry, 35, opened his bid at Augusta with rounds of 73 and 68, putting him five shots ahead of leader Scotty Scheffler before the third round. Although, By Sunday that deficit was up to seven, as the Irishman was only 73. could make a card,

Disappointingly for Lowry, his usually credible short game left him on several occasions. In foggy conditions, 2019 British Open The champion regularly made the wrong decision by whistling chip shots and putts, and he would undoubtedly have sensed a missed opportunity and moved to 18th place.

However there was one particular accident where he clearly felt the blame lay with Cady Martin. On the fifth…