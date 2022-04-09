Shane Lowry ranks second in third day of Masters

OFFALY native Shane Lowry is second on the leaderboard of the Masters going into the third day.

Clara Mann passes Scottie Schaeffler, who takes a five-shot lead at 8-under par, 67.

Lowry is 4-under, 68 going into the final day and has made the cut for the weekend.

Speaking that day, Lowry said it was one of the better periods of his golfing career.

“One of the better periods of my career,” Lowry said.

“It’s quite satisfying to do it around this golf course when you need it.”

It was Lowry’s third 68 at Augusta and after battling strong winds, he felt that 68 was a special one.

Shane Lowry in contention for Masters Glory after superb 68 at Augusta https://t.co/0cIlLbdwdZ – Independent. April 9, 2022

“It was hard enough, hard enough, …