Shane Warne memorial: The adorable suburban kid who became a global superstar

When Craig Chambers makes his way to the MCG for Shane Warne memorial service tonight, he will have spent nearly a month filtering out personal memories of a man he describes as “just an all-round good fellow.”

As a teenager, Chambers was the scorer for Menton Grammar’s first eleven for the 1986–87 season, when Warne led the team to the Associated Grammar School Cricket Premiership.

“I was a sports nerd and I wanted to be involved,” Chambers says.

Scorers are one of grassroots cricket’s least joys, but Chambers remembers Warne “appreciated everyone who accompanied him on the journey.”

Warne’s appreciation went above and beyond.

“They were 65-over-a-side games, and I would be stuck on the other side of the field in the scoreboard,” Chambers says.