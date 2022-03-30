Shane Warne Memorial: Thousands Farewell Cricket Legends

Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne, as well as many others, paid heartfelt tributes to the late Shane Warne at his state memorial service. Video / Premier and Cabinet Victoria Department

A crowd of over 50,000 has gathered at the MCG to bid farewell to cricket legend Shane Warne, with Hollywood A-listers, cricket legends, family and friends paying tribute to the King of Spin.

There has been a wave of mourning since Spin King died of a heart attack at the age of 52 in Thailand earlier this month, but the focus of his public memorial was on celebrating a life that most of the time only could dream.

Warne’s children – Brooke, Jackson and Summer – have paid emotional tributes to their great father.

Warne’s children wept in emotional tribute