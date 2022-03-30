Shane Warne remembered as ‘most loved cricketer’ at moving state funeral

Shane Warne’s father Keith paid an emotional tribute to his son during a state memorial service on Wednesday, saying his family was comforted to know that he had “packed more in his life than most people in two lifetimes”.
The former leg-spinner, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died earlier this month at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.
A private funeral has already been held, but a state memorial service was held at Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, with Greta Bradman – Sir Donald Bradman’s granddaughter, with Warne in the 2000 Wisden Cricketers of the Century was named as one of the Things are getting underway by singing the Australian national anthem.
