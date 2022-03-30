Shane Warne remembered as ‘most loved cricketer’ at moving state funeral

Shane Warne’s father Keith paid an emotional tribute to his son during a state memorial service on Wednesday, saying his family was comforted to know that he had “packed more in his life than most people in two lifetimes”.

The former leg-spinner, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died earlier this month at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.