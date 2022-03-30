Shane Warne will be given a grand farewell at MCG

Shane Warne, one of Melbourne’s biggest celebrities, will be given one of the grandest farewells the city has ever seen.

The Test great died suddenly of a “suspected heart attack” in Thailand.

Nearly four weeks after the legendary cricketer’s death in Thailand, 65,000 people will attend a memorial service at the MCG on Wednesday.

It will be a celebration like no other and the Victorian public will pay tribute to the larger-than-life character from the game.

50,000 seats have already been taken, and 10,000-15,000 tickets have been issued to ensure it becomes one of the largest memorial services in Australian history.

An estimated 300,000 mourners turned out for General Sir John Monash’s farewell in 1931, while more than 100,000 people lined the streets…