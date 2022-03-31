Shane Warne’s eccentric state memorial won over even eccentrics

When comedian Andy Lee played the late Shane Warne’s Lego’s Pasta Sauce ad for the MCG on Wednesday night, one would be forgiven for forgetting that it was actually a state memorial service.

“I served some wonderful things with this hand,” Warne said in Italian, trying his best to make the words flow together as they came naturally to him.

State Memorial Service for Shane Warne at MCG. Credit:Eddie Jim

This was not how we could have imagined that we were going to hear the voice of the man we were mourning as a country. But like so many service, even though it wasn’t what we thought we needed, it was still perfect.

The combination of genuine warmth and borderline absurdity of Defense Force generals in full dress uniforms, as well as…