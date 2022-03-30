Shane Warne’s family shaken by reaction to MCG memorial service

Shane Warne’s son Jackson Warne says the MCG is the perfect place to bid farewell to the cricketing legend, who passed away earlier this month.

Photo: photosport/Andrew Cornega

A state memorial service will be held tonight at the MCG, in which over 50,000 people are expected to attend.

An impressive list of stars will appear live or via video link, including Elton John, Robbie Williams, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Cricket legends including Wasim Akram, Allan Border, Ian Botham and Brian Lara will also take part in the service.

Jackson Warne said that it was fitting that the event would be held at the place where his father had made so many memories.

“It’s so special to so many of us, especially our family, that we’ve been so lucky to be here all our lives to play and watch him…