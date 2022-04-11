Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, increases supplies

BEIJING (AP) – Shanghai discharged more than 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients on Sunday, and health officials insisted that lockdowns severely restrict movement in China’s largest city Despite this, they should be allowed to return home.

“We hope that his family and community will not worry about him or discriminate against him,” said Shanghai Health Commission director Wu Jinglei.

The city of 26 million people reported 1,006 confirmed infections and nearly 24,000 asymptomatic cases…