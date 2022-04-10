Shanghai extends lockdown in some communities after mass testing

Shanghai, China’s largest city, will soon begin a lockdown in communities that do not report positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, officials said on Saturday.

The fresh round of testing comes as the city recorded nearly 23,000 cases on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large parts of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, with residents receiving complaints about a lack of food and basic necessities.

Separately, officials in Guangzhou announced that Hong Kong’s northwest city would also begin mass testing of its 18 million residents, according to central broadcaster CCTV. The city reported only two confirmed infections on Friday.

Under the new measures, areas in Shanghai will be classified as…