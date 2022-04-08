Shanghai Lockdown: Shanghai’s locked down elite are joining hunt for groceries | World News



Kathy Xu, one of China’s top venture capitalists and an investor in grocery businesses including Meituan, Yonghui Superstores Co. and DingDong Maicai, is struggling to get bread and milk, online media group Sohu reported, citing a screenshot of a WeChat message that was circulating on social media.

“Could any neighbor add me to the bread chat? We have multiple family members in need of bread and milk,” Xu wrote in the group for her housing compound, according to the screenshot. Capital Today, the company she founded and which manages $2.5 billion, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The circulation of Xu's post reflects that food shortages are hitting the city's high-earners

