Shanghai seeks to reassure residents on COVID-hit supplies

SHANGHAI – Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday and sought to reassure residents of China’s most populous city of shutdowns that were likely to affect the availability of food and other items. supply constraints will decrease.

Streets in the city of 26 million people remained largely silent as restrictions under its “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery workers or those with special permission to move freely.

Wang Wenbo, vice president of e-commerce giant JD.com, told Shanghai daily…