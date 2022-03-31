Shania Twain Dubs Celine Dion One of the “Greatest Singers of All Time”

her 1997 come on over album country music icon Shania Twain Let’s say it doesn’t affect him much, but when it comes to his fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Celine DionTwain certainly dazzled.

Twain recently talked about Dion in the latest episode of Home Now Radio When on Apple Music Hits, she shared some of her favorite hits, including “I Driven All Night.” The song was originally recorded by the award-winning singer-songwriter and new York Times Best selling author, Cindy Lauper, is also known for her famous pop song, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”. In 2003, Dion recorded her own version of “I Drive All Night”, which Twain made sure to include on her catalog and then garnered high praise from the female powerhouse.