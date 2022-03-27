Shantha Rangaswamy bats for Smriti Mandhana to be next India captain | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana’s knack of taking responsibility while being consistent makes her the ideal candidate to replace the veteran Mithali Raj at the helm, former captain Shantha Rangaswamy said on Sunday after India’s elimination in the group stage in the ODI Women’s World Cup.The Mithali Raj-led side, who were the last edition’s runners-up, lost to South Africa by three wickets to make a premature exit from the showpiece, capping an inconsistent show.

Even as she has stopped short of calling it quits, Mithali’s 23-year-old International career may have come to an end with the defeat.

Talking to PTI, Shantha said her choice for the next captain is Smriti and not the India star batter Harmanpreet Kaur.

“Mithali can go on if she wants to… Smriti should lead. Harman is a proven…