Shanthi will provoke Venba against Kannamma

Bharathi kannamma is known Vijay television present. This present has it’s separate fan base for the distinctive love story. Earlier we noticed that Bharathi spended time with youngsters. Now it’s can be see that Shanthi will provoke Venba towards Kannamma

Within the earlier episode we noticed; Soundarya taken Lakshmi inside the home fortunately. Lakshmi admired the home constructions. Hema met her and stated to her how a lot Soundarya excited to fulfill Lakshmi right here. Soundarya requested them to check collectively first and play later! Kannamma reached to house and enquired to Tulasi about Lakshmi. Kumar got here there and knowledgeable to Kannamma that Lakshmi went to fulfill Hema. Kannamma obtained offended on her and lashed out at Kumar. She requested him to deliver her again quickly. Lakshmi and Hema studied collectively. Bharathi reached there and performed with Hema and Lakshmi. Soundarya admired their bond. Kannamma complained to Tulasi that Lakshmi obtained guts to exit with out her permission.

In At the moment’s episode we see; Bharathi is enjoying with Hema and Lakshmi. Soundarya brings snacks to them. Kannamma learns from Kumar that he reached to their home! Kumar informs to Bharathi that Lakshmi got here right here with out her mother’s permission. Bharathi advises to Lakshmi that she shouldn’t exit with out mother’s permission. Hema helps Lakshmi pack her bag. She locations Venba’s report in it with out noticing. Venba meets Lakshmi and tries to insult her. However Lakshmi offers becoming reply to her. Mallika says to Venba that report is lacking. Hema informs to her that positioned in inside Lakshmi’s bag. Venba scolds Hema for it. Bharathi will get offended and scolds Venba again for loss it carelessly and shouting on Hema. Venba leaves from there. She is considering to get the report from Lakshmi. Kannamma treats Lakshmi like stranger. She lashes out at her for going out with out her permission. Each shares a emotional moments one another. Venba informs every part to Shanthi. She is frightening Venba towards Kannamma.

Will Venba acquire the report earlier than Kannamma notices it. Will Kannamma create downside within the title of report?

What is going to occur subsequent? What can be Venba’s subsequent transfer? When will Bharathi get to know the reality? Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions keep tuned with our web page for extra updates.