Shaq Moore to join USMNT roster for final World Cup qualifiers

Greg Berhalter, head coach of the US men’s national team, has already been forced to make a defensive addition in this final World Cup qualifying window and COVID-19 has moved up the second roster in the past week.

Shaq Moore will join the USMNT roster for upcoming matches against Panama and Costa Rica, Berhalter confirmed postmatch after Thursday’s scoreless draw with Mexico. Moore’s inclusion comes after Reggie Cannon was unprepared for Americans due to a positive COVID-19 test.

DeAndre Yedlin started Thursday night at the Estadio Azteca, but was suspended for Sunday’s match due to a yellow card deposit. Eric Palmer-Brown played at right back for the final 10+ minutes of the match to help close the draw.

“Shaq Moore is in Orlando as we speak and …

