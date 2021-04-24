Shaq not taking issue with Zion Williamson comparisons

Zion Williamson hasn’t even turned 21 years previous but, however he’s already drawing comparisons to one of many biggest huge males in NBA historical past.

Fortunate for him, Shaq is being cool about it, relatively than taking an overly-defensive, “get off my garden” stance like others would. And it’d be truthful for them to take action, as Williamson has but to win a playoff recreation. Not solely that, he hasn’t risen to the event within the few “huge video games” he’s performed in.

However Williamson’s ceiling is sky-high, and if he stays wholesome, he may end his NBA profession as one of many biggest to have ever stepped foot on the courtroom. Or, his sturdiness and weight points may maintain him again, and he’ll be seen as simply one other No. 1 general decide bust.

The sports activities world is at all times filled with comparisons, and that’s why some have in contrast Williamson to Shaq. They do have the same physique sort, and explosiveness, however Shaq has 4 championship rings, so it appears a bit untimely to check the 2. The seven-footer was just lately requested in regards to the comps, and he doesn’t appear fazed by them.

“Wouldn’t say it’s dishonor, however, it’s that, once you get in comparison with the greats, individuals see one thing in you,” he started, on a latest YouTube present. “Now, I used to be taught that being nice is about being tremendous constant. Each time I had two or three dangerous video games in a row, I’d get the decision from the board, ‘Hey man, what you’re doing? Nice guys don’t do that, Kareem by no means needed to be like.’”

He continued:

“So, it needs to be out. He’s placing up good numbers. He’s enjoying exhausting. He’s enjoying effectively. I don’t suppose he ought to take a look at it as a disservice. He can presumably be higher.”

Props to Shaq for basically taking the excessive highway. We predict the comps are ridiculous, till Zion carries a staff like he as soon as did, a number of occasions.