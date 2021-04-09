“Shaquille O’Neal, don’t get your a** whooped on my first day back in work”: Charles Barkley hilariously trolls the Lakers legend live on Inside the NBA | The SportsRush

The friendship between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley is about as real as it can get in the NBA. The two love ribbing each other.

It’s almost never a dull moment when the OG Inside crew takes the stage for the day’s games. Chuck and Kenny had missed the past couple of weeks as they’d been assigned to the NCAA basketball tournament’s coverage.

Chuck’s comeback proved to be eventful, as the Round Mound of Rebound had several controversial takes on the day. He also had his impeccably ‘Chuck’ moments – stuff that only he can produce in the whole universe.

Barkley shouted out Chris Paul for MVP at the beginning of tonight’s coverage. Shortly after, there came a time when he just began shouting out his friends from his hometown in Alabama.

Chuck started shouting out everyone from his hometown in Alabama 🤣 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/nex214pg6n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2021

Charles Barkley roasts Shaquille O’Neal on his first day back on the Inside the NBA sets

The major highlight reel of the day came when Chuck began blasting Shaq for no reason at all. Shaq was maturely arguing a point about how the Clippers have a chance in the playoffs with Rondo in their ranks. Chuck disagreed:

“Rondo’s just a guy coming off the bench and playing a few minutes.”

Shaq: “But he still could make an impact in the playoffs, that’s what I’m saying.”

Chuck: “Well, we can disagree.”

Shaq: “That’s right, and we can get the furniture moved too.”

Chuck: “Don’t get your a** whooped on the first day back to work.”

Chuck then went on to give one of the most vivid descriptions of how the Clippers have sucked forever.

“I’ve been poor, I’ve been rich, I’ve been skinny and I’ve been fat, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame, and one thing I can tell you is that the Clippers have always sucked.”