LATEST

“Shaquille O’Neal talked to a young brain tumor patient in hospital”: Former LSU coach reminisces about the Lakers legend’s exceedingly kind heart | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Shaquille O'Neal talked to a young brain tumor patient in hospital": Former LSU coach reminisces about the Lakers legend's exceedingly kind heart

Shaquille O’Neal is not only an NBA legend on the court, but off it as well. His LSU coach Dale Brown narrates one anecdote underlining this.

Shaq has been one of the most famous basketball players in the world for nearly 3 decades. The man debuted in the league as a 21-year-old and took it by storm. We all know him in his Shaq Diesel form, bullying opponents while setting all kinds of records.

Since retirement, Shaq’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit. Most of this can be attributed to how he can sometimes be too critical of upcoming stars. Shaq is not a people-pleaser on TV, and his old head approach to the game is often denounced.

Also Read: “If LeBron James wins the NBA title this year, I’m bringing an elephant to the studio”: Shannon Sharpe promises the greatest sports talk show in history to substantiate the Lakers star’s GOAT status

We mustn’t forget, however, that this man has done his absolute best to be the model citizen all through public life. Shaq may be accused of many things, but being an unkind fellow is not a valid accusation.

He hosts Shaqsgiving for citizens in need every year, and he gives gifts to children as Shaqa Claus every Christmas. He’s built several low-cost theaters in the inner cities for ease of access to the black community.

Dale Brown talks about Shaquille O’Neal consoling a brain tumor patient

Dale Brown recalls how Shaquille O’Neal once went above and beyond the request of a woman trying to console her sickly child. Her son had a cancerous brain tumor and she explained that he’d love a phone call from the star Lakers player.

“So I called Shaq. When he’s going to do something, and this is often, he’ll always say, ‘Got you, coach.’ So when I got done, he said, ‘Got you coach.’ That was it. Never talked to him about it. I didn’t know if he did it or didn’t do it.”

“And this woman comes up to me, and she said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t want to be rude, Coach Brown. I’m sure you don’t remember me. A couple of years ago, I called you from Indianapolis.’”

“I know exactly who you are,” Brown said, interrupting the lady. “Your son had a brain tumor, right? You wanted Shaquille to call. Did he call?”

Brown was surprised when the woman told him no. “He didn’t?” Brown asked.

“No, he didn’t coach. He came to the hospital. He told my son jokes, he prayed over him, talked to him. She said my son woke up and talked to Shaquille. I just wanted to tell you, tell him thank you from a mother that’s deeply grateful.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
298
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
288
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x