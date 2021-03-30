“Shaquille O’Neal talked to a young brain tumor patient in hospital”: Former LSU coach reminisces about the Lakers legend’s exceedingly kind heart | The SportsRush

Shaquille O’Neal is not only an NBA legend on the court, but off it as well. His LSU coach Dale Brown narrates one anecdote underlining this.

Shaq has been one of the most famous basketball players in the world for nearly 3 decades. The man debuted in the league as a 21-year-old and took it by storm. We all know him in his Shaq Diesel form, bullying opponents while setting all kinds of records.

Since retirement, Shaq’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit. Most of this can be attributed to how he can sometimes be too critical of upcoming stars. Shaq is not a people-pleaser on TV, and his old head approach to the game is often denounced.

Also Read: “If LeBron James wins the NBA title this year, I’m bringing an elephant to the studio”: Shannon Sharpe promises the greatest sports talk show in history to substantiate the Lakers star’s GOAT status

We mustn’t forget, however, that this man has done his absolute best to be the model citizen all through public life. Shaq may be accused of many things, but being an unkind fellow is not a valid accusation.

He hosts Shaqsgiving for citizens in need every year, and he gives gifts to children as Shaqa Claus every Christmas. He’s built several low-cost theaters in the inner cities for ease of access to the black community.

Dale Brown talks about Shaquille O’Neal consoling a brain tumor patient

Dale Brown recalls how Shaquille O’Neal once went above and beyond the request of a woman trying to console her sickly child. Her son had a cancerous brain tumor and she explained that he’d love a phone call from the star Lakers player.

“So I called Shaq. When he’s going to do something, and this is often, he’ll always say, ‘Got you, coach.’ So when I got done, he said, ‘Got you coach.’ That was it. Never talked to him about it. I didn’t know if he did it or didn’t do it.”

“And this woman comes up to me, and she said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t want to be rude, Coach Brown. I’m sure you don’t remember me. A couple of years ago, I called you from Indianapolis.’”

“I know exactly who you are,” Brown said, interrupting the lady. “Your son had a brain tumor, right? You wanted Shaquille to call. Did he call?”

Brown was surprised when the woman told him no. “He didn’t?” Brown asked.