Sharad Pawar calls Raj Thackeray vanishing political entity | India News

KOHLAPUR: The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar took a swipe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, calling him a vanishing political entity, who appears once in 3-4 months.
Pawar’s sharp remarks came in response to Thackeray’s allegation levelled during a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai against the NCP for practising “caste politics and creating a divide among people”.
“Raj Thackeray stays underground for three to four months and suddenly surfaces to give a lecture. This is his speciality. I don’t know what does he do for months,” Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur.
He further took a dig at the electoral performance of the MNS, saying “his party doesn’t engage with the public. His voting percentage is proof of it, added Pawar.
Rejecting the…
Rejecting the…
