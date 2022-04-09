Sharad Pawar: Striking MSRTC workers protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house, blame him for their losses | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: Chaos prevailed outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence here on Friday afternoon as over 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) held a protest there, giving slogans against the veteran politician, saying that he has not done anything to resolve their issues. The workers said they are firm on their demand of the merger of the MSRTC with the state government.

Thousands of MSRTC workers have been on strike since November 2021 demanding that they be treated on par with the state government employees and that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the government.

The protest comes a day after the Bombay high court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22. Following the court order,…