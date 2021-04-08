Sharda to push Surya down from balcony !: Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Zeetamil’s popular daily soap Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham is gearing up for more drama in the upcoming episodes

In the previous episode it’s shown that Surya fed food to Anu and promised to her that he will fulfill her every wishes. Anu and Surya spent some quality time together. Later Surya asked Anu about what his mother told her when she had visited her house. Anu said that she gifted the necklace that he had bought for her and asked Surya to talk to his mom about the necklace. Surya agreed. Ramya informed Anu that their semester results will come today or tomorrow. Anu was confident that she will score good numbers in the exams because Surya taught her subjects. Subu and Pushba discussed about Anu’s marriage. Chandra proved to Meera that he hasn’t poured his money down the drain. He scolded Meera in front of Anu for directly calling Mansi to enquire about the 50 lakhs without making any proper enquiring. Meera fumes thinking Chandra scolded her im front of Anu. Mansi phoned Meera to taunt her which fueled her anger.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Surya will be in the balcony enjoying the fresh air. Suddenly a furious Sharda will come and stand behind Surya without making any noices. She angrily stares at him, then she will push him down from the bolcony. Surya will fall down and will be seen in the pool of blood. Sharda angrily looks at him from the balcony.

What happened to Sharda? Why Sharda pushed Surya down? Will Surya survive this accident?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To get latest updates of your favorite show, Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham, keep checking this space.

