Shardul Thakur hit amazing six, started stalking bat, VIDEO – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

The last few months have been great for Team India fast bowler Shardul Thakur. After a great performance in the tour of Australia, his flames continue in the series against England. Shardul is doing amazing with the ball and coming at the bottom number, making the necessary runs for Team India.



Shardul contributed 30 runs in the third match of the ODI series against England. He hit three sixes in his innings. He went on to hit a superb six off the ball of Ben Stokes. After six strikes, Stokes arrives to check Shardul’s bat. Although both of them were seen laughing during this. In the match, Shardul, who came out to bat at number eight, hit a six off long off off the fourth ball of the 45th over of the innings. After six starts, Stokes started laughing and looking at Shardul’s bat. Shardul faced 21 balls and scored 30 runs in this match which included one four and 3 sixes.

Shardul Thakur shared a 45-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Krunal Pandya. Krunal Pandya scored 25 runs off 34 balls. This partnership was broken by Shardul’s dismissal. He was caught by Mark Wood at the hands of Butler, while the batsmen of Team India scored more than 300 for the third consecutive time in the series. Team India’s innings was reduced to 329 runs in 48.2 overs. Team India had scored 317 runs in the first match of the series and 336 runs in the second match.