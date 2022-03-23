Share Market returns to the .. Investors focus on Zomato, TCS and SBI – Share Market today bse sensex nse nifty rally continues after fed interest rate hike tuts

Stock Market Update: Even after the ongoing war of Russia-Ukraine and the cases of corona rising again, the stock markets around the world have returned brightly. Sensitive sectors, especially banking and finance stocks, are helping to revive the market regarding the policy rate of central banks. Due to this, the domestic market also started trading with strength on Wednesday. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained more than 0.50 per cent in early trade.

The market remained strong from the pre-open session itself. The BSE Sensex was up over 200 points before the session opened. SGX Nifty was up 0.61 per cent in Singapore. It was clear from this that the market would start trading in the Green Zone today. As soon as the trading started, the BSE Sensex climbed more than 300 points to reach 58,300 points. NSE Nifty also strengthened by more than 100 points and crossed the 17,400 mark.

Earlier on Tuesday, the market made a tremendous comeback. The market had not only recovered the fall in the early trade, but was also successful in reversing the trend of losses. When the day’s trading ended, the Sensex closed at 57,989.30, up 696.81 points (1.22 per cent). On the same lines, NSE Nifty was up by 197.90 points (1.16 per cent) at 17,315.50 points. The Sensex had closed at 57,292.49 points, down 571.44 points, or 0.99 per cent, in Monday’s trading. Similarly, Nifty was at 17,117.60 with a loss of 174.20 points (1.01 per cent).

Today the global markets also remain bullish. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.7 percent in Asian markets. Similarly, China’s Shanghai Composite is up 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei is up by 2.7 per cent. On Tuesday, the US market was also bullish. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.82 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.70 per cent.

In today’s business, the eyes of the investors will be kept on certain stocks. Food delivery startup Zomato announced a day ago to start food delivery in 10 minutes. Since then the company has been embroiled in controversies. From many big names to labor organizations have opposed it. The reasoning behind this is that this service of the company will put pressure on the deliverymen and they will be in danger of life. Similarly, today investors can react to the response received by TCS’s buyback plan. In the banking sector, the focus can be on SBI. The country’s largest bank has acquired 7.84 percent stake in ONDC, which is being told as the UPI of e-commerce.