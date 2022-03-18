Share Market Update of 17th march hdfc bank share gave record return | Amazing shares: 29 crores became 1 lakh, people are thinking I wish they could buy; Even today took a long jump

new Delhi : Share Market Update: Before Holi, the Indian stock market rose for the second consecutive day. After the surge on Wednesday, the Sensex opened with a green mark on Thursday morning and continued to rise throughout the day. At the end of the trading session, the Sensex closed at a level of 57863.93 with a gain of 1047.28 points.

Nifty crosses 17 thousand

The 50-point Nifty closed at the level of 17287.00 with a gain of 311.70 points. After the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, equity markets around the world showed strength. In today’s trading, most of the shares saw a rise. Today HDFC Bank Ltd.’s share closed at Rs 1,480.05, up by Rs 31.90.

Rise from Rs 5 to reach 1480!

We are talking about a pennystock which has traveled from Rs 5 to about Rs 1480. Yes, this share belongs to HDFC Bank. Let us tell you that the share of HDFC Bank was only Rs 5 at one time. Its price increased to Rs 1,480.05 in Thursday’s trading. That is, it is one of those stocks which have made investors rich.

was listed on Rs.5

This stock with a listing of Rs 5 closed at Rs 5.52 on NSE on January 1, 1999. The stock closed at Rs 1,480.05 on March 17. In this way the stock has given a return of about 295 times in 23 years.

Record high of Rs 1,725 ​​in 52 weeks

If you had invested one lakh rupees in this stock in 1999, today it would have increased to more than 29 crores. The 52-week high of this stock is Rs 1,725, while the low for this period is Rs 1,297.05. The face value of the stock has also changed from time to time.

There was also an increase in these shares

In Thursday’s trading session, the stock of JSW Steel rose by Rs 30 to Rs 685.10, while the stock of Titan rose by Rs 116 to close at Rs 2,703.00. On the other hand, the share of SBI Life rose by Rs 43 to Rs 1,128.55. The stock of Kotak Mahindra closed at Rs 1,820.00, up by Rs 60.

