Ruchi Soya Share Price: The shares of Baba Ramdev’s company Ruchi Soya are flying today. Shares of Ruchi Soya rose over 5% to Rs 973 on the BSE in early deals on Monday. The stock has jumped over 21% in a month amid FPO listings. If we talk about the last 3 years, then Ruchi Soya gave a return of 13879 percent to its investors.