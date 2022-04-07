Shares suffer losses after back-to-back sell-offs

US stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors continued to contemplate a scathing readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-making meeting, which indicated officials were looking to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation. were ready.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%. The tech-heavy index, which started the week with a 2% pop, lost 2.2% for its second consecutive session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield rose again to 2.637% – the highest level in three years.

Detailed conversations in the March 15-16 Fed meeting minutes released on Wednesday suggested policymakers would soon begin unwinding the central bank’s $9 trillion balance sheet, including $4 trillion in assets.