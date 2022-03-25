Sharks vs. Oilers – Game Recap – March 24, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta — Leon Dracitel scored a pair of goals to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Keller Yamamoto, Derrick Brassard and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who had lost their last two games but improved to 6–1–1 on aggregate in their last eight.

“Every point counts at this time of year,” the Oilers gushed to Zach Hyman. “I thought it was awesome to win and keep building up the confidence.”

Mike Smith made 28 saves in the win.

“We’ve done a lot here in the last few weeks, which has given this team a lot of confidence. We think we can play anyone in this league,” Smith said.

Eric Carlson and