Sharks vs. Oilers – Game Recap – March 24, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta — Leon Dracitel scored a pair of goals to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Keller Yamamoto, Derrick Brassard and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers, who had lost their last two games but improved to 6–1–1 on aggregate in their last eight. Mike Smith scored 28 runs.

Erik Carlsen and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, ending their two-game winning streak. Kapo Kahkonen blocked 36 shots.

The shark came onto the scoreboard in the first 68 seconds in the second period when Carlsen shot into a wide-open net with Smith spread out on the ice.

Edmonton tied it for second in five minutes on the power play as Yamamoto drives over the net and sends a backhand shot…