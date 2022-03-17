Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: The trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s last film is funny, hits in the role of Sharma ji – Sharmaji Namkeen trailer rishi kapoor last film paresh rawal amazon prime video tmov

The trailer of Bollywood’s late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharma Ji Namkeen’ has been released. Rishi Kapoor is going to be seen in the role of ‘Sharma ji’ in this film. Along with this, senior actor Paresh Rawal will also be seen in the same role. The trailer of the film is quite funny. In this trailer, you can see the tremendous work of both the Bollywood stalwarts.

Sharma Ji Namkeen trailer released

In this trailer, a retired person named Sharma ji is shown. Sharma ji has retired from his job and his wife is also not in the world. In such a situation, after the job is over, Sharma ji tries to do different things. One thing that Sharma ji likes is cooking. In such a situation, he tells his son that he will start setting up a chaat shop. However, Sharma ji’s son is upset with the father’s antics and he is also scolded.

Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s best performance is going to be seen in this film. Both the actors are seen doing amazing work in the trailer. This trailer is full of fun as well as emotions. Rishi Kapoor was absolutely perfect in the role of Sharma ji. However, after his sudden demise, Paresh Rawal was cast in this role.

Actor Darshan Kumaar went into depression after working in The Kashmir Files, the reason will surprise you

Two actors playing the same role for the first time

The film makers decided to complete the remaining film with Paresh Rawal instead of reshooting the entire shooting of this film. The trailer of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has also been made by mixing scenes of Rishi and Paresh, which is very interesting to see. By the way, this is the first time in Hindi cinema that two veteran actors are playing the same character.

Salman Khan will not charge fees for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, the condition of doing a film for free!

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chadha and Isha Talwar are going to be seen in this film. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production banner Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be released on 31 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.