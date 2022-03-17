ENTERTAINMENT

Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: The trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s last film is funny, hits in the role of Sharma ji – Sharmaji Namkeen trailer rishi kapoor last film paresh rawal amazon prime video tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • sharma ji namkeen trailer release
  • Rishi Kapoor hit in the trailer
  • Two actors will play the same role

The trailer of Bollywood’s late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharma Ji Namkeen’ has been released. Rishi Kapoor is going to be seen in the role of ‘Sharma ji’ in this film. Along with this, senior actor Paresh Rawal will also be seen in the same role. The trailer of the film is quite funny. In this trailer, you can see the tremendous work of both the Bollywood stalwarts.

Sharma Ji Namkeen trailer released

In this trailer, a retired person named Sharma ji is shown. Sharma ji has retired from his job and his wife is also not in the world. In such a situation, after the job is over, Sharma ji tries to do different things. One thing that Sharma ji likes is cooking. In such a situation, he tells his son that he will start setting up a chaat shop. However, Sharma ji’s son is upset with the father’s antics and he is also scolded.

Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal’s best performance is going to be seen in this film. Both the actors are seen doing amazing work in the trailer. This trailer is full of fun as well as emotions. Rishi Kapoor was absolutely perfect in the role of Sharma ji. However, after his sudden demise, Paresh Rawal was cast in this role.

Actor Darshan Kumaar went into depression after working in The Kashmir Files, the reason will surprise you

Two actors playing the same role for the first time

The film makers decided to complete the remaining film with Paresh Rawal instead of reshooting the entire shooting of this film. The trailer of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has also been made by mixing scenes of Rishi and Paresh, which is very interesting to see. By the way, this is the first time in Hindi cinema that two veteran actors are playing the same character.

Salman Khan will not charge fees for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, the condition of doing a film for free!

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chadha and Isha Talwar are going to be seen in this film. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production banner Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be released on 31 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

641
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
527
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
441
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
408
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
393
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
383
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
382
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top