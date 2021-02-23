ENTERTAINMENT

Sharman Joshi’s ravishing ‘military calling’ will hit theaters on this date!

Posted on

All theatrical releases of 2020 were moved to 2021 or 2022. These films have a huge responsibility to bring the audience back to theaters after a gap of about a year. Now, another Bollywood film ‘Fauji Calling’ joined the bandwagon of the March 2021 theatrical release.

Stars of ‘military calling’ Sharman Joshi In the lead role. He will be accompanied by Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bagh, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab and Mahi Soni. Aryan Saxena works as a writer and director. The story is written based on the after effects of the 2019 Pulwama attack and will narrate the moving reality of a soldier’s life and the struggle of a soldier’s family over losing a loved one in a war. The film will also reveal how a little girl tries to come to terms with her father’s demise and her challenges against post traumatic stress disorder.

The film will be a roller coaster ride full of sufferings, sacrifices, tears and trauma and certainly not a light-hearted watch. Produced by Vikram Singh and Owais Sheikh under the banner of Running Horse Films and Owez Productions, ‘Fauji Calling’ was released in theaters on 12 March 2021. This trailer was first released by our Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in January.

