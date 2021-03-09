Sharwanand: I will forever be indebted to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Loading...

Loading...

Sharwanand Currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming film Sharwanand which is set for a grand release on 11 March. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of the film Sriram as the chief guest, which took place yesterday. Khammam.

Loading...

On this occasion, Sharwanand said, “I thank everyone for coming. I will always be indebted to Chiranjeevi Garu and Ram Charan. My friend, Ram Charan, made the first call after the release of the trailer of my film Sriram and he gave full help. Ram Charan urged his father and Chiranjeevi Garu to promote the film. I will always be indebted to him- Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi Garu. “

Loading...

Sharwanand also spoke about his upcoming film Shriram, saying that everything would be perfect in his film. The young actor also recalled the word Chiranjeevi and said, “If your resolve is strong, God will change your fortunes,” Chiranjeevi Sir told me and I am following his words till date.

Loading...

The upcoming film Sriram, based on the issue of farmers, features Priyanka Arul Mohan in the female lead role, played by Kishore and bankrolled by Ram and Gopi Achanta under the 14 reels plus banner.

Loading...